Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411 shares of company stock worth $1,906,280 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,350.96 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,229.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

