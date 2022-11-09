Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 298.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

