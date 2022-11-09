Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $74,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

