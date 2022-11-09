State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.36.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $296.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

