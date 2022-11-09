Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 12.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of CE stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

