Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,294 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 417.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

DraftKings Trading Up 6.4 %

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.