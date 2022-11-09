Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,821,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.9 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.