Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,235 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

