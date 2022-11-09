Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 15,504 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $246.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.57.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.