Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $20.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.00. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.