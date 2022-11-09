Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($29.00) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($16.80) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €19.35 ($19.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.99. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.