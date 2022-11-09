Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHH opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,446 shares of company stock worth $1,628,298. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

