The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €16.80 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.80 ($16.80) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVK stock opened at €19.35 ($19.35) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.99. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($32.97).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.