Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 851 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,050 shares of company stock worth $8,793,001 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $262.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $270.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.