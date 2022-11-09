Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $136.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.