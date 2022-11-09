Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 15273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Specifically, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,761 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

Smartsheet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 164.0% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

