M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,153 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

