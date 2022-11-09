M&T Bank Corp Sells 201 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEIS opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

