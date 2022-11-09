M&T Bank Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

