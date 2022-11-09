M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,808,000 after buying an additional 220,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,269,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

