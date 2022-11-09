Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 58,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74. The stock has a market cap of $385.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.