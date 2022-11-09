Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

