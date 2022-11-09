Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

