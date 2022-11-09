Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,519,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

