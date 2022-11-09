Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

