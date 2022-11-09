Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 67.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 167.35 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.