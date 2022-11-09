Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 220,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 58,724 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.8 %

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

NYSE WFG opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

