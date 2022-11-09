Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

