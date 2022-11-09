Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PEGY stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pineapple Energy had a net margin of 44.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter.

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

