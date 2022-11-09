Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

