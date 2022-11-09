Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

