West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,179,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after acquiring an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $224.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.31 and a 200-day moving average of $293.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.69%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

