Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,740 shares of company stock valued at $55,529,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

NYSE:K opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.