Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.