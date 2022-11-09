Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $923,000 in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,614,000 after buying an additional 660,644 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,110,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

