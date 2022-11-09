Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 101.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 384,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

