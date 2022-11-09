Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $236.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

