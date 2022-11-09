Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,813 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 64.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

