Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 39,872 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,872 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

