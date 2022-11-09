Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $849,000 Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after acquiring an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,671,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 420,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a return on equity of 942.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

