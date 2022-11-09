Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $183,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,453 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

