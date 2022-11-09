Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.14 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.74. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

