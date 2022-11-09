Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after acquiring an additional 94,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,097,000 after acquiring an additional 324,743 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $713.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

