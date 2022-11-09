iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Stock Position Reduced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1,556.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

EWM opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

