Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.57%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.