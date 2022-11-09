Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.92.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $327.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.85. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $329.39.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

