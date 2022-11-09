Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 51,894 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,894 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

