State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,645 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 712,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after purchasing an additional 832,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AES by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,927,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

AES Stock Down 1.1 %

AES stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

