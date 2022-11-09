Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,768 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 13,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TAN opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $101.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

