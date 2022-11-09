Keybank National Association OH Sells 98 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $503.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

